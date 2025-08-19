By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 31 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honda Hybrid Car Launch

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HCAR), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., has confirmed the launch of a hybrid car in Pakistan. The upcoming model will feature Honda Sensing, the company’s advanced driver-assistance system.

Announcement at AGM

The news was shared by HCAR President and CEO Masaya Wakuda during the company’s annual general meeting (AGM). Addressing shareholder concerns, Wakuda noted Honda’s global leadership in hybrid technology, particularly in the United States. He assured that expertise is now being brought to Pakistan.

Wakuda highlighted that the hybrid model will combine eco-friendly performance with enhanced safety features. Honda Sensing will provide drivers with advanced safety and assistance functions, aligning with international standards.

Growing Competition in the Hybrid Market

The announcement comes as competition in Pakistan’s hybrid segment grows stronger. Recently, Toyota Pakistan announced a $100 million investment in hybrid technology. With this move, Toyota is positioning itself as an early leader in the market.

During the AGM, shareholders raised concerns about the government’s decision to allow second-hand car imports up to five years old. HCAR’s chairman explained that such imports are allowed under specific conditions. However, he cautioned that the policy could raise prices of reconditioned cars while increasing government revenue.

HCAR also confirmed that Pakistan’s existing Automobile Policy will stay valid until June 2026. This provides regulatory clarity for automakers and investors in the local market.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Apple
Apple Might Break Traditional Launch Cycle with iPhone 18 Series
Pakistans Esports Sizzles With High Stakes Pubg Mobile Summer Series
Pakistan’s Esports Sizzles With High-Stakes PUBG Mobile Summer Series
Htc Shares Soar As Ai Powered Vive Eagle Glasses Debut In Taiwan
HTC Shares Soar as AI-Powered Vive Eagle Glasses Debut in Taiwan
Posting Frequently On Instagram Boosts Reach Study Reveals
Posting Frequently on Instagram Boosts Reach: Study Reveals
Call Center
Pakistan’s Call Center Industry Earns $320 Million in FY25 Exports
Govt Mulls Import Of 5 Year Old Used Vehicles Under Imf Driven Reforms
Govt Weighs Changes in Used Car Import Policy
Kapco Attock Cement Acquisition Moves Forward With Binding Offer
KAPCO Attock Cement Acquisition Moves Forward with Binding Offer
O Level Results 2025
CAIE O Level Results 2025 Released
Pakistan Launches Uraan Ai Techathon To Boost Innovation
Pakistan Launches Uraan AI Techathon to Boost Innovation
Xai Unveils New Ai Chatbot Companions And That May Be A Problem
xAI Unveils New AI Chatbot Companions, And That May Be a Problem
Realme 15t
Realme 15T Spotted with Latest Chipset Details Leaked
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets From Play Store
Google Becomes TeraWulf’s Largest Shareholder at 14%
Breakthrough In Superconductors Pave Way For Next Gen Quantum Computers
Breakthrough in Superconductors Pave Way for Next-Gen Quantum Computers