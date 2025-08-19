Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HCAR), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., has confirmed the launch of a hybrid car in Pakistan. The upcoming model will feature Honda Sensing, the company’s advanced driver-assistance system.

Announcement at AGM

The news was shared by HCAR President and CEO Masaya Wakuda during the company’s annual general meeting (AGM). Addressing shareholder concerns, Wakuda noted Honda’s global leadership in hybrid technology, particularly in the United States. He assured that expertise is now being brought to Pakistan.

Wakuda highlighted that the hybrid model will combine eco-friendly performance with enhanced safety features. Honda Sensing will provide drivers with advanced safety and assistance functions, aligning with international standards.

Growing Competition in the Hybrid Market

The announcement comes as competition in Pakistan’s hybrid segment grows stronger. Recently, Toyota Pakistan announced a $100 million investment in hybrid technology. With this move, Toyota is positioning itself as an early leader in the market.

During the AGM, shareholders raised concerns about the government’s decision to allow second-hand car imports up to five years old. HCAR’s chairman explained that such imports are allowed under specific conditions. However, he cautioned that the policy could raise prices of reconditioned cars while increasing government revenue.

HCAR also confirmed that Pakistan’s existing Automobile Policy will stay valid until June 2026. This provides regulatory clarity for automakers and investors in the local market.