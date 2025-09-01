Honda ICON-e Electric Scooter Now on 0% Installments
Atlas Honda has partnered with Bank Alfalah to make the Honda ICON-e electric scooter more affordable for urban commuters. The initiative offers flexible installment plans ranging from 3 to 36 months, with 0% markup on 3- and 6-month tenures, making eco-friendly transportation accessible to a wider audience.
The scooter is designed for short-distance urban travel, featuring efficient, low-maintenance performance with zero tailpipe emissions. Customers can apply for the installment plan through Bank Alfalah’s online portal, phone banking, or email support. The offer is valid for a limited time and is subject to stock availability.
Honda ICON-e Installment Plan
|Tenure
|Markup
|Monthly Installment (PKR)
|Processing Fee
|3 Months
|0%
|139,967
|5.00%
|6 Months
|0%
|69,983
|8.00%
|12 Months
|2.50%
|54,845
|–
|18 Months
|2.50%
|43,185
|–
|24 Months
|2.50%
|31,539
|–
|36 Months
|2.50%
|19,945
|–
Ex-factory price: PKR 419,900
EMI may vary with fluctuations in the KIBOR rate.
Eligible Bank Alfalah credit card holders can apply online or contact customer support for assistance:
Phone Banking: 021-111-225-111
Or visit the website www.bankalfalah.com.
This plan provides an attractive financing solution for customers looking to adopt sustainable urban commuting without straining their budget.