Atlas Honda has partnered with Bank Alfalah to make the Honda ICON-e electric scooter more affordable for urban commuters. The initiative offers flexible installment plans ranging from 3 to 36 months, with 0% markup on 3- and 6-month tenures, making eco-friendly transportation accessible to a wider audience.

The scooter is designed for short-distance urban travel, featuring efficient, low-maintenance performance with zero tailpipe emissions. Customers can apply for the installment plan through Bank Alfalah’s online portal, phone banking, or email support. The offer is valid for a limited time and is subject to stock availability.

Honda ICON-e Installment Plan

Tenure Markup Monthly Installment (PKR) Processing Fee 3 Months 0% 139,967 5.00% 6 Months 0% 69,983 8.00% 12 Months 2.50% 54,845 – 18 Months 2.50% 43,185 – 24 Months 2.50% 31,539 – 36 Months 2.50% 19,945 –

Ex-factory price: PKR 419,900

EMI may vary with fluctuations in the KIBOR rate.

Eligible Bank Alfalah credit card holders can apply online or contact customer support for assistance:

Phone Banking: 021-111-225-111

Or visit the website www.bankalfalah.com.

This plan provides an attractive financing solution for customers looking to adopt sustainable urban commuting without straining their budget.