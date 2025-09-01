By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Atlas Honda has partnered with Bank Alfalah to make the Honda ICON-e electric scooter more affordable for urban commuters. The initiative offers flexible installment plans ranging from 3 to 36 months, with 0% markup on 3- and 6-month tenures, making eco-friendly transportation accessible to a wider audience.

The scooter is designed for short-distance urban travel, featuring efficient, low-maintenance performance with zero tailpipe emissions. Customers can apply for the installment plan through Bank Alfalah’s online portal, phone banking, or email support. The offer is valid for a limited time and is subject to stock availability.

Honda ICON-e Installment Plan

Tenure Markup Monthly Installment (PKR) Processing Fee
3 Months 0% 139,967 5.00%
6 Months 0% 69,983 8.00%
12 Months 2.50% 54,845
18 Months 2.50% 43,185
24 Months 2.50% 31,539
36 Months 2.50% 19,945

Ex-factory price: PKR 419,900

EMI may vary with fluctuations in the KIBOR rate.

Eligible Bank Alfalah credit card holders can apply online or contact customer support for assistance:

Phone Banking: 021-111-225-111

Or visit the website www.bankalfalah.com.

This plan provides an attractive financing solution for customers looking to adopt sustainable urban commuting without straining their budget.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

