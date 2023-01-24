Honda’s New Automatic Scooter Costs Less Than Suzuki GSX 125

Honda is a Japanese automobile, motorcycles and power equipments manufacturer.

Honda has launched a high-tech modern fully equipped scooter in Thailand. The new high-tech scooter Dubbed Scoopy, is built on modern spin on classic Italian features and design

The company is making automobiles since 1959. Not only this, but it is the world’s largest manufacturer of internal combustion engines measured by volume, creating more than 14 million internal combustion engines.

In Thailand, it has a competition with Yamaha Ego Gear, WMoto ES125i, and Benelli Panarea 125. The company ahs put its price between Rs 345,000 to Rs 357,000.

The scooty is fully equipped with high-tech features powered by a 109°cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that creates nine horsepower and 9.3-newton meters of torque.

Moreover, the scooty comes with a CVT gearbox and belt drive to the rear wheel.

The new scooty is specifically made to facilitate its users and tried to put maximum features as possible. Other features include:

Kick or electric start(depending on the model)

Suspension

Telescopic forks on the front wheel

Single-sided swingarm at the rear

Single pot front disc brake

LED projector headlight

Smart key

Under-seat storage

USB charge port

Large storage compartment in the front cowl

The tank holds nearly 4.2 liters at a time, which can use for short journeys. Moreover, the bike weighs 95 kg, making it fuel-efficient and easily maneuverable.

It is available with more color options, making it appealing to young people. However, the mopeds are typically for females.

