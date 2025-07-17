By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 28 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honor

Honor is making major strides in battery capacity. The recently launched Honor X70 in China features a massive 8,300mAh silicon-carbon battery. The company has been consistently increasing battery sizes across its smartphone lineup, and now it’s planning to go even further.

According to a trusted tipster, Honor will prioritize large batteries in both its flagship and midrange phones throughout 2025.

Source reports that

  • Honor’s upcoming flagship devices will come with at least 7,000mAh batteries.

  • Midrange models are expected to offer 8,000mAh battery capacities or more.

This marks a significant upgrade, considering

If accurate, the upcoming Magic8 series could see a major leap in battery performance. The source also suggests that future Honor flagships will support up to 100W wired charging. It’s unclear if these battery upgrades will extend to Honor devices sold outside China, but the trend suggests that battery life will become a major selling point for the brand in 2025.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

