By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 5 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honor X6c

Honor has officially launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Honor X6c, in Pakistan today, July 25, 2025. The device arrives in two variants: 12GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at PKR 29,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at PKR 34,999. This new entry offers a compelling mix of design, performance, and features aimed at everyday users.

The phone offers a 6.61-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It’s 1,000-nit peak brightness ensures clear visibility in daylight. The Honor X6c features a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, plus a QVGA depth sensor. On the front, the 5MP selfie shooter captures clear portraits.

Honor X6c Launched In Pakistan

Powering the device is MediaTek’s Helio G81 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It packs a 5,300 mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor allows quick and secure unlocking. The phone also includes an IP64 rating, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a dedicated AI button.

It runs MagicOS 9 based on the latest Android 15, offering a clean and responsive experience. The stereo speakers further enhance multimedia use. Color options include Ocean Cyan, Moonlight White, and Midnight Black, appealing to different user styles.

