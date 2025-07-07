By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 21 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honor X70

It is expected that the Honor X70 will set the standard with its large battery and high-end features. The technology of batteries is evolving fast. The Honor X60 with a 6,600mAh battery was released last year. However, the X70’s 8,300mAh battery surpasses that by a wide margin. 80W cable charging is supported, and some models might also enable 80W wireless charging.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset will power this smartphone. It will have 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM. It is anticipated that MagicOS 9 would come pre-installed. The resolution of the display is 1,200 x 2,640 pixels. Previous leaks revealed a 6.79-inch OLED screen. The Honor X70 will feature the “Qinghai Lake” battery design for power efficiency.

The device may only weigh 193 g and have a thickness of 7.7 mm, despite the size of the battery. The wireless charging version might weigh 199 g and be a little thicker at 7.9 mm. A 50MP primary camera with OIS capability will be mounted on a circular camera island on the rear. It is anticipated that the front selfie camera would include an 8MP sensor.

Color options might include white, blue, black, and red. The model offers strong performance and design in a slim profile.

Although the Honor X70i was launched in April, the official launch date for the standard X70 has not yet been confirmed. However, excitement is already building around its arrival.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

