Honor has officially launched the Honor X7c in Pakistan on July 25, 2025, priced at just PKR 44,999 for the powerful 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Packed with features, a sleek design, and solid performance, the X7c is shaping up to be a standout in the mid-range smartphone market.

The Honor X7c boasts a 6.77-inch TFT LCD with HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. This smooth, vibrant display is capable of reaching 850 nits of peak brightness for sunlight visibility, and it can dim as low as 2 nits in dark environments. The punch-hole cutout at the top center houses an 8MP front camera, while Honor’s Magic Capsule feature allows the area around the camera to display live notifications and system status, bringing smart functionality to a budget-friendly device.

Honor X7c Specifications at a Glance

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 108MP main rear camera, which captures sharp, detailed images, supported by a 2MP depth sensor for improved portrait shots. On the software side, the X7c runs MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, offering a clean and feature-rich user experience.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 685 chipset powers the Honor X7c, delivering reliable performance and smooth multitasking. Paired with 16GB of RAM (including virtual RAM) and 256GB of internal storage, the device handles gaming, social media, and productivity tasks with ease.

One of the most impressive aspects of the Honor X7c is its massive 6,000 mAh battery, promising extended usage without the need for frequent recharges. It supports 35W fast charging via USB-C. For audio lovers, the device includes stereo speakers and retains the classic 3.5mm headphone jack, offering flexible sound options. It also features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, adding a layer of durability to its design.

The Honor X7c is available in three elegant color options: Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White, appealing to both minimalists and style-forward users.