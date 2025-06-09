By Tech Desk ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read

ISLAMABAD: Telecom revenues reached Rs 803 billion in fiscal year 2025 (July-March). Investments in the sector totaled US$ 621 million and contributed a substantial Rs 271 billion to the national exchequer in terms of taxes and duties during fiscal year 2025 (July-March), revealed the Economic Survey 2024-25.
Cellular mobile services now reach 91 percent of Pakistan’s population, with 3G/4G signals reaching over 81 percent.



By December 2024, there were 57,063 operational cell sites, 96.2 percent supporting 4G. These efforts drove a surge in the number of broadband subscribers, which reached 147.2 million by March 2025. Broadband penetration increased to 59.8percent, up from 32.6 percent in 2019.

The telecom sector is rapidly advancing towards 5G launch. PTA initiated the process aiming at a mid-2025 rollout. Substantial infrastructure upgrades are underway to support 5G rollout, with PTA developing regulatory frameworks to attract investment and simplify operations. In parallel, telecom operators are upgrading systems, expanding fiber optic networks for high-capacity backhaul, and conducting trials for smooth transition.

PTA has allocated suitable backhaul frequency spectrum (E-band) to Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to assess backhaul readiness for 5G’s high data rate and low latency requirements. To improve nextgeneration mobile broadband services, the government formed an advisory committee to oversee the release of International Mobile Telecommunication spectrum. The Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) approved spectrum for future auctions, and PTA hired an international consultant to provide expert recommendations on the auction process and 5G implementation model. The advisory committee will review these recommendations to steer Pakistan into the 5G era.



PTA took significant strides in enhancing wireless connectivity by unlocking the 6 GHz spectrum band (5,925-6,425 MHz) for unlicensed use, enabling faster speeds, lower latency, and improved network reliability. With this step, Pakistan has become the 10th country in Asia to adopt next-generation Wi-Fi technology. PTA is proactively collaborating with industry stakeholders for the proliferation of Wi-Fi 6E and beyond.

In September 2024, Pakistan achieved the Tier1 (Role Modeling) rating and is now among the top 40 countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024, issued by ITU, marking a notable improvement from its previous 79th position. This advancement reflects Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening cybersecurity nationwide, particularly in the IT and telecom sectors. PTA, MoITT, and other stakeholders have been key drivers in this success. Major initiatives that have enhanced cybersecurity include the Cybersecurity Policy, CERT Rules, CTDISR, Cybersecurity Strategy and regular cybersecurity audits across the telecom sector. The establishment of National Telecom CERT has further enhanced the country’s security framework through information sharing, incident management, and rapid response coordination. Together with local telecom operators adhering to international cybersecurity standards, these efforts have strengthened Pakistan’s defense against cyber threats.

pak telcos, Telco earnings
Tech Desk

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

Inflation in Pakistan Drops to Record Lows in FY2025, Economic Survey Confirms

Sindh To Establish First Silicon Valley Style Tech Zone In Karachi

Digital Growth Accelerates in Pakistan: IT Exports Hit $2.825B, Yet Startup Ecosystem Faces Capital Crunch

Hackers And Gamers Fall Victim To Backdoored Github Repositories

Hackers and Gamers Fall Victim to Backdoored GitHub Repositories

Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 Debuts With Mind Bending Trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Debuts With Mind-Bending Trailer

Meta Eyes Massive 10 Billion Investment In Scale Ai

Meta Eyes Massive $10 Billion Investment in Scale AI

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge In Comparison With Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Vs Samsung S25+ [2025]

Googles Gemini Can Act Like Your Assistant Now

Google’s Gemini Can Act Like Your Assistant Now

Engro Secures Ccp Approval For 563 Million Deal To Acquire Jazzs Deodar Tower Assets

Engro Connect Acquires Jazz’s Tower Portfolio in Landmark $560 Million Transaction

Federal Cabinet Restores 25 Income Tax Rebate For Teachers

Punjab Education Department Announces E‑Transfer Schedule for Teachers

Maritime Education Fund To Aid Pakistans Coastal Students

Govt Allocates Over Rs. 9 Billion to Establish Five New Universities Across Pakistan

Us Tech Fund Commits 10 Million To 2 Pakistani It Entrepreneurs

US Tech Fund Commits $10 Million to 2 Pakistani IT Entrepreneurs

Starlink Receives Commercial Licence To Operate In India

Starlink Receives Commercial Licence to Operate in India

Sbp Issues Halan Microfinance Bank License Across Pakistan

SBP Issues Halan Microfinance Bank License Across Pakistan