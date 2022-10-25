Hungary Ambassador Announces 400 Scholarship For Undergrad Students

Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas announced at the 66th anniversary in Hungary that the annual scholarships given to Pakistan would be doubled and now Hungary will take 400 Pakistani students to study at the universities of Hungary. Previously Hungary used to give 200 scholarships to Pakistani students every year and this number has now been increased to 400.

Mr. Fazekas was speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the 66th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution for freedom and liberty. He explained the essence of the scholarships in his speech as;

“The movement for free speech and personal freedom was initiated by the students of Budapest in October 1956, and soon this uprising spread to various quarters and cities of Hungary, but to quell this movement, Russian troops entered Hungary, leading to death and destruction and around 200,000 people were forced to leave the country”.

He said the people of Hungary recall the tragic times this year as Ukraine a neighbor of Hungary was facing a similar situation at the hands of Russian troops and more than 700,000 people of Ukraine had taken refuge in his country.

“We will continue to host these men, women, and children who have suffered at the hands of Russian aggression. The University of Punjab, Lahore was established by a Hungarian professor,” Mr. Fazekas said, adding that Pakistan and Hungary have long-standing relations in many fields but the most prominent of them was in the education sector.

he said and highlighted that several projects were initiated by educationists of Hungary in Lahore.

He was referring to Dr. GW Leitner, who played an instrumental role in the establishment of Punjab University in 1882 and he was also the first registrar of the university.

Currently, Pakistani students study in various fields under the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme, which started in 2015.

From 2016 to 2021, around 772 students, including 565 undergraduate, 161 master’s, and 46 Ph.D. students, studied in Hungary. While, 111 undergraduate, 28 master’s, and nine Ph.D. students have been enrolled in Hungarian institutes in 2022 and this number has been enhanced to 400, starting next year.

MOL Pakistan, a Hungarian oil and gas giant is the third largest oil and gas producer in Pakistan, and Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain has asked the Hungarian embassy to extend support for developing the tourism and agriculture sectors of Pakistan.

HOW TO APPLY

(Instructions from the official HEC Website)

Applicants are MANDATORILY required to submit only online applications at the Hungarian and HEC website. In case the applicant fails to submit online application forms on BOTH websites mentioned in Step (1) & Step (2), their application will not be considered for further processing.

Hard copies of applications and other documents are not required at the initial stage. However, applicants are required to keep a record of all the submitted documents along with printed copies of BOTH application forms (submitted online at HEC & Tempus Public Foundation).

At a later stage of the selection process, applicants will be required to submit hard copies (including online application forms submitted at the HEC portal with deposit slip & Tempus Public Foundation portal) along with attested photocopies of all the original documents. Original medical certificate and police clearance certificate also need to be submitted.​

Step (1) Tempus Public Foundation Online Application:

All applications shall be submitted through the online application system of Tempus Public Foundation Hungary. After registration, the applicants are able to access the application surface and upload the required documents. Please note that no applications will be accepted without the online submission and after the deadline. After applying online, get printed copies for record. To apply online please visit: https://apply.stipendiumhungaricum.hu

Step (2) HEC Online Application:

Apply online at the HEC website: https://eportal.hec.gov.pk/arl. After registering and filling in your profile, please select “Academic & Research Linkages” under the “Scholarship and Grant” menu in the left-hand side panel of the online portal. While submitting an application online at the HEC website, do attach scan copy of the deposit slip of Rs. 500/-(non-refundable) on account of HEC online account No. 17427900133401 in HBL, Shalimar Recording Company Branch, Sector H-9, Islamabad. All payments are to be made to HEC through HBL online facility. This facility is available in all branches of Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), Pakistan.

All of the following documents are compulsory and need to be submitted online

