By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Hyundai Car Price Hike In Pakistan New Rates Post Budget 2025 26

Hyundai has announced a notable car price hike in Pakistan across all passenger and commercial variants, attributing the increase to the fiscal measures introduced under the 2025-26 federal budget. The revised prices apply to popular models like Porter, Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe, and Sonata.

According to the automaker, this Hyundai car price hike in Pakistan directly results from the new taxes and duties imposed through the latest federal budget. The adjustments impact a wide lineup, from commercial workhorses to premium sedans and SUVs.

Below is a summary of the updated prices:

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Increase (PKR)
Porter Deckless 4,299,000 4,345,000 46,000
Porter Flat-Deck 4,319,000 4,365,000 46,000
Porter High-Deck 4,339,000 4,385,000 46,000
Porter Deckless with AC 4,409,000 4,455,000 46,000
Porter Flat-Deck with AC 4,429,000 4,475,000 46,000
Porter High-Deck with AC 4,449,000 4,495,000 46,000
Elantra Hybrid 9,699,999 9,895,000 195,001
Tucson Hybrid Smart 10,999,000 11,220,000 221,000
Tucson Hybrid Signature 11,999,000 12,240,000 241,000
Santa Fe Hybrid Smart 12,990,000 13,250,000 260,000
Santa Fe Hybrid Signature 14,699,000 14,995,000 296,000
Sonata 2.0 10,029,000 10,330,000 301,000
Sonata 2.5 11,205,000 11,545,000 340,000
Sonata N Line 15,890,000 16,521,000 631,000

This Hyundai car price hike in Pakistan underscores how the automotive sector is swiftly responding to the new budgetary policies. Consumers planning to buy Hyundai vehicles will now need to budget for these revised rates, which reflect the broader impact of the government’s fiscal strategy for 2025-26.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Eases Pension Rules For Re Employed Workers

Govt Notifies 7% Pension Increase for Retirees

Ehsaas Apna Ghar Eligibility Explained As Kp Cm Launches Interest Free Home Loans

Ehsaas Apna Ghar Eligibility Explained as KP CM Launches Interest-Free Home Loans

Cabinet Green Lights Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority

Cabinet Green Lights Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority

Iphone 17

iPhone 17 Lineup Expected to Feature Dynamic Island Design

Honor X70

Honor X70 Expected to Feature 8,300mAh Battery and 80W Fast Charging

Punjab Gps School Inspections Aim To Stop Fake Reports

Punjab Govt Launches New Digital School Inspection System

Samsung's Foldable Devices

Samsung’s Foldable Devices Specs Leak Ahead of Official Launch

Realme 14 Series To Debut On July 14 With Pakistans First Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Most Advanced Qualcomm Processor With Highest Power Efficiency

Realme 14 Series to Debut on July 14 with Pakistan’s First Snapdragon 6 Gen 4: Most Advanced Qualcomm Processor

Windows 11

Windows 11 Surpasses Windows 10 in Global Desktop Usage

Android 16

Android 16 Update Triggers Lock-Screen Problems on Pixel Devices

Ptcls Acquisition Of Telenor Pakistan Faces Fresh Delay

Dar Meets Etisalat CEO Amid PTCL-Telenor Merger Delay

Cryptocurrency Markets

3 Key Factors That May Affect Cryptocurrency Markets This Week

Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25

SECP Imposes Rs425M Penalties for Compliance in FY2024-25