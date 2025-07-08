Hyundai Car Price Hike in Pakistan: New Rates Post Budget 2025-26
Hyundai has announced a notable car price hike in Pakistan across all passenger and commercial variants, attributing the increase to the fiscal measures introduced under the 2025-26 federal budget. The revised prices apply to popular models like Porter, Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe, and Sonata.
According to the automaker, this Hyundai car price hike in Pakistan directly results from the new taxes and duties imposed through the latest federal budget. The adjustments impact a wide lineup, from commercial workhorses to premium sedans and SUVs.
Below is a summary of the updated prices:
|Variant
|Old Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Increase (PKR)
|Porter Deckless
|4,299,000
|4,345,000
|46,000
|Porter Flat-Deck
|4,319,000
|4,365,000
|46,000
|Porter High-Deck
|4,339,000
|4,385,000
|46,000
|Porter Deckless with AC
|4,409,000
|4,455,000
|46,000
|Porter Flat-Deck with AC
|4,429,000
|4,475,000
|46,000
|Porter High-Deck with AC
|4,449,000
|4,495,000
|46,000
|Elantra Hybrid
|9,699,999
|9,895,000
|195,001
|Tucson Hybrid Smart
|10,999,000
|11,220,000
|221,000
|Tucson Hybrid Signature
|11,999,000
|12,240,000
|241,000
|Santa Fe Hybrid Smart
|12,990,000
|13,250,000
|260,000
|Santa Fe Hybrid Signature
|14,699,000
|14,995,000
|296,000
|Sonata 2.0
|10,029,000
|10,330,000
|301,000
|Sonata 2.5
|11,205,000
|11,545,000
|340,000
|Sonata N Line
|15,890,000
|16,521,000
|631,000
This Hyundai car price hike in Pakistan underscores how the automotive sector is swiftly responding to the new budgetary policies. Consumers planning to buy Hyundai vehicles will now need to budget for these revised rates, which reflect the broader impact of the government’s fiscal strategy for 2025-26.