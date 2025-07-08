Hyundai Car Price Hike In Pakistan New Rates Post Budget 2025 26

Hyundai has announced a notable car price hike in Pakistan across all passenger and commercial variants, attributing the increase to the fiscal measures introduced under the 2025-26 federal budget. The revised prices apply to popular models like Porter, Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe, and Sonata.

According to the automaker, this Hyundai car price hike in Pakistan directly results from the new taxes and duties imposed through the latest federal budget. The adjustments impact a wide lineup, from commercial workhorses to premium sedans and SUVs.

Below is a summary of the updated prices:

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Increase (PKR) Porter Deckless 4,299,000 4,345,000 46,000 Porter Flat-Deck 4,319,000 4,365,000 46,000 Porter High-Deck 4,339,000 4,385,000 46,000 Porter Deckless with AC 4,409,000 4,455,000 46,000 Porter Flat-Deck with AC 4,429,000 4,475,000 46,000 Porter High-Deck with AC 4,449,000 4,495,000 46,000 Elantra Hybrid 9,699,999 9,895,000 195,001 Tucson Hybrid Smart 10,999,000 11,220,000 221,000 Tucson Hybrid Signature 11,999,000 12,240,000 241,000 Santa Fe Hybrid Smart 12,990,000 13,250,000 260,000 Santa Fe Hybrid Signature 14,699,000 14,995,000 296,000 Sonata 2.0 10,029,000 10,330,000 301,000 Sonata 2.5 11,205,000 11,545,000 340,000 Sonata N Line 15,890,000 16,521,000 631,000

This Hyundai car price hike in Pakistan underscores how the automotive sector is swiftly responding to the new budgetary policies. Consumers planning to buy Hyundai vehicles will now need to budget for these revised rates, which reflect the broader impact of the government’s fiscal strategy for 2025-26.