I Had To Cancel My Christmas Plans Because Car Would Not Charge In Freezing Weather:Tesla Owner

A Tesla owner, Virginia Radio Personality, claims that he had to cancel his Christmas plans because his Tesla car would not charge due to freezing weather.

Domenick Nati informed the news that he plugged his electric car into a supercharger. The weather was 19 degrees outside at that time. However, the car’s battery level was at 40% at that time.

According to him, ‘ two hours went by and little changed. In addition, he also claimed that ‘it was very slow, and the numbers got lower as the temperature dropped. Eventually, it stopped charging altogether.

Nati said he tried charging the car at home, but the weather was freezing and he had no luck. Therefore, he went to another supercharger Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, he posted a video on TikTok in which he showed what went actually. Noting that the same thing happened the day before as well.

‘Battery is heating-keep charge cable inserted’, the supercharger screen said when Nati plugged in. Moreover, more than an hour later, nothing changed. Eventually, he decided to leave the car plugged in and got a ride home.

On the other hand, Fox business news reached Tesla for comment, but they didn’t reply immediately.

Nati, Telsa owner said he tried contacting Tesla for customer support but nobody responded to him. Later, he told the news that he had to cancel his Christmas program because his car only had a 19-mile range at that point. Besides, there were no Uber or any other can service available.

On Sunday, Nati told the news that he still had not heard back from Tesla and his car still would not charge. He also added that he heard from others who faced the same thing.

‘Since I posted the video lots of people have mentioned having the same problem. Some fellow Tesla owners have even messaged me to see if I have found a solution. Nati told Fox news, ‘Unfortunately my answer is no’.

Read more: