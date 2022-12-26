Tesla Introduces A Wireless Charging Platform: Inspired By Cybertruck

Great news for all mobile users, a gift from Tesla. Tesla has introduced a Cybertruck-inspired Wireless Charging Platform for mobile devices. Tesla has planned to introduce it on Valentine’s day 2023.

According to Tesla, the design was from the metallic styling and angular design of the Cybertruck. The device is very smart and can provide 15W of fast charging power per Capable device.

Moreover, it can charge three devices simultaneously and is available with Free Power wireless charging technology.

The box contains the following items:

65W USB C power adapter

Wireless charging platform

USB C cable integrated with wireless charger

Magnetic detachable stand

Moreover, the company provides user manual and a setup to facilitate the users to configure the magnetic stand, route the cable through the stand and out the bottom and charge the device.

Hence, the price of the new Tesla wireless charging platform is $300. Tesla also provides a Desktop Supercharger and a Wireless Portable Charger 2.0.

In November, Tesla added two new backpacks, the Mega and the Mini. Both the packs quickly sold out after they were added to the online shop. Both bag packs are specifically made up of premium vegan leather and come in white or black. Though, this is the nod to the options of either color for the interiors of the line of vehicles.

Cyber Whistle, another Cybertruck-inspired creation is currently out of stock again. Tesla always tries to keep its customers up to date and to provide the best products without any issues. Tesla is trying to keep its customers on their toes with the latest Cyber truck-inspired products as they eagerly await the production and delivery of the vehicle.

Although, according to the report, the Cyber truck was planning to begin mass production in late 2023. Elon Musk pointed out that the company was ‘ in the final lap’ of the vehicle’s development during Tesla Q3 2022 Earnings call in October.

Read more: