‘I Will Pray Professionally For You At Darbar’, Lahore Fiverr Gig Goes Viral

An image of a Fiverr Gig that offers to worship at Data Darbar and other shrines in Lahore in exchange for payment has been making the rounds on various social media platforms. The seller of the gig has shared it with potential customers. The description of the silver package, which has a price tag starting from $25, reads as follows:

“I will pray professionally for you in the city of Data Ganj Bakhsh, Lahore.”

Moreover, he claimed a delivery time of two days. In addition, the vendor is offering a diamond bundle for the price of PKR 18,463. The following services have been included in the silver package the Fiverr seller has provided: “In place of you, I will pray, light an oil lamp, and deliver meals to the poor at the temple of your choice.”

The Pakistani freelancer is now providing spiritual guidance to clients worldwide through Fiverr. He detailed the many options available to those who desire a Fiverr user to offer prayers on their behalf at the Data Darbar, which is the largest Sufi shrine in South Asia. Freelancers may connect with consumers worldwide via the online marketplace Fiverr. It allows users to post one-off jobs online and get applications from other users.

The internet’s attention has been drawn to a freelancer in Lahore who is providing some unique services that have caught the interest of the internet. The advertisement said, “I will pray for you in Data Darbar in Lahore, Pakistan.”

The freelancer provides devotees of Data Ali Hajveri and other Sufi saints of Lahore, such as Pir Makki, Mian Mir, Madho Lal Hussain, and Shah Jamal Qadri, with the option to choose from one of three distinct service packages, starting from $25 to up to $100.

