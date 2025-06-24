Ignite Partners With Fast Nuces To Launch Integrated Circuit Design Verification Training Program

Ignite – National Technology Fund, under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, has signed a contract with FAST – National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences to launch a cutting-edge training program in Integrated Circuit (IC) Design and Verification.







The contract was signed on June 23, 2025, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward establishing a foothold in the global semiconductor ecosystem. Commencing on July 1, 2025, the training project will provide intensive, hands-on training to 30 young engineering graduates in IC design and verification.

Participants will gain practical exposure to industry-standard tools, methodologies, and processes, including exposure to tape-out and fabrication, enabling them to directly contribute to the semiconductor value chain.

This initiative addresses a critical talent shortage in both the local and global markets. By developing talent in this niche but rapidly expanding domain, the program aims to:







Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO of Ignite, stated:

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to building a future-ready workforce that not only meets the demands of emerging technologies but also positions Pakistan as a competitive player in the global semiconductor landscape.”

Mr. Bilal Abbasi, GM Project of Ignite, further added:

“This program is not only timely but essential. It aligns with global trends and addresses local capacity gaps in a high-impact sector. By enabling young engineers to gain practical skills in IC design, we are opening new avenues for exports, innovation, and technology-driven growth in Pakistan.”

Dr. Aftab Maroof, Rector FAST-NUCES, added:

“We are proud to collaborate with Ignite on this transformative initiative. FAST-NUCES brings strong academic and technical expertise in microelectronics and chip design. Through this program, we hope to inspire a new generation of engineers who will become key contributors to Pakistan’s technological advancement and global competitiveness in semiconductors.”

Dr. Rashad Ramzan, Director of the IC Design Lab at FAST-NUCES, commented:

“Designing chips is the backbone of modern electronics, and this program offers our youth an unprecedented opportunity to master this domain. By combining academic rigor with real-world industry exposure, we aim to produce engineers who can contribute to silicon tape-outs, fabrication-ready designs, and even lead future innovations.”

This landmark initiative is expected to catalyze the growth of Pakistan’s tech economy, attract foreign investment, and pave the way for sustained participation in the global semiconductor supply chain.