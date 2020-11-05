In a first, K-Electric launches a Tele-billing facility

Karachi’s electricity provider, K-Electric (KE), has launched a Tele-billing facility that will run 24/7. The facility is only aimed at senior citizens as well as citizens with special needs. All they need to do is to call 118 for assistance.

Our ‘Senior Citizens’ and ‘Citizens with Special Needs’ can now avail all bill related service by simply calling 118.

We thank Ms. Shamim for highlighting the need of this service for senior citizens of the city during the Pandemic.#SeniorCitizens #HumAapHain #Staysafe pic.twitter.com/L3IVGPwyNV — KE (@KElectricPk) November 4, 2020

This facility is aimed at people who cannot visit KE offices to have their complaints registered and resolved. Especially in the COVID-19 situation, it has been very hard for the elderly to visit KE offices regarding their concerns.

As the video suggests, the facility was launched after feedback from a senior citizen facing problems. The feedback written as a letter to the editor was picked up by KE’s Head of Customer Experience, Raza Abbass, who then took immediate action on it along with the KE team.

KE’s spokesperson said to ProPakistani, “This initiative is an extension of KE’s vision to be increasingly accessible to customers by driving digitization, streamlining business processes to ensure efficient complaint resolution, and amplified reach with added customer benefit through partnership agreements with Daraz and Bykea.”

This is a great initiative by KE as it is continuously trying to improve its reputation among the Karachi community by ensuring prompt and effective customer service. KE is also one of the first power utilities in Pakistan to offer complete billing services via its call center through this initiative.

