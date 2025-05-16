Indian Streaming Ban hits Pakistani Music on Spotify, other OTTs

In response to rising India–Pakistan tensions, the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all OTT and streaming platforms to remove Pakistani origin media in the interest of national security.









The Indian Ministry framed the move as necessary to prevent Pakistani media from spreading on Indian platforms during heightened security concerns.

Streaming Bans on Pakistani Media

By May 14, Spotify had removed hundreds of Pakistani songs from its Indian service, including fan favorites “Maand,” “Jhol,” and “Faasle.” Apple Music and YouTube Music followed suit, erasing these tracks from their regional catalogs.

Moreover, in some cases, platforms also altered album covers: YouTube Music adjusted artwork for films like Raees and Sanam Teri Kasam to exclude Pakistani artists’ images.









Public and Industry Reaction

Indian audiences have expressed mixed reactions on social media with some applauding the government’s stand and others lamenting the loss of cross border cultural exchange.

Industry analysts warn that erasing decades of shared musical heritage may deepen cultural divides and impede creative collaboration. Meanwhile, global listeners outside India remain unaffected, demonstrating the localized nature of the ban.

Implications for Pakistani Artists and Platforms

For Pakistani musicians, the sudden removal disrupts streaming based revenue and fan engagement in one of their largest markets. Streaming platforms now face conflicting pressures: legal compliance in India versus user demand and rights management elsewhere. The advisory underscores the vulnerability of digital content to geopolitical events and raises questions about platforms’ capacity to maintain global catalogs amid regional bans.