Infinix is expanding its tablet lineup with the launch of the Xpad 20 Pro, a device that quietly surfaced in certification listings last month and has now made its first official appearance through an e-commerce listing in Thailand. The new model arrives just weeks after the company introduced the standard Xpad 20 in late May.

The Infinix Xpad 20 Pro is built around a 12-inch IPS LCD offering a 2000×1200 resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 450 nits. Powering the tablet is MediaTek’s Helio G100 Ultimate chip, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Storage is expandable via microSD, with support for cards up to 1TB.

For imaging, the Pro version includes an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. Connectivity extends to 4G LTE, while a sizable 8,000 mAh battery handles power needs, supporting 18W wired charging.

On the software side, the tablet runs Android 15 out of the box. It comes in Titanium Grey and Mist Blue finishes and measures just 6.58 mm thick. To round out the experience, Infinix has equipped the device with quad speakers for richer audio playback.