Innovista Partners with NCERT Under Cyber Innovation Ecosystem Initiative

ISLAMABAD: Innovista (Pvt.) Ltd. has officially joined hands with the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) as a Technology Innovation Partner under the Cyber Innovation Ecosystem (CIE) initiative. The strategic collaboration was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony held at the NCERT headquarters in Islamabad.







The signing event was presided over by Dr. Haider Abbas, TI, Director General of NCERT. He was joined by Brig. Rana Farrukh Saleem, Secretary NTISB; Mr. Khurram Javed, Director Capacity Building; and Mr. Syed Imran Haider, Assistant Director Training.

Representing Innovista (Pvt.) Ltd. were Mr. Saleem Arif, Executive Director; Mr. Awais Bin Siddique, Director of Corporate & Regulatory Affairs; Dr. Usman Zia, Director Technical; and Mr. Hisham Sarwar, Chief Executive Officer.

This public-private partnership aims to enhance Pakistan’s cybersecurity capabilities through technological innovation, joint research efforts, and workforce skill development. As a key player in the Cyber Innovation Ecosystem, Innovista will collaborate closely with NCERT to develop advanced cybersecurity solutions, facilitate knowledge sharing, and strengthen national capacity-building efforts.







Dr. Haider Abbas expressed confidence in the partnership, stating that such initiatives are vital to building a resilient and secure digital infrastructure in Pakistan.

The Cyber Innovation Ecosystem (CIE) is a forward-looking framework designed to bridge the gap between government bodies, SECP-registered private entities, academic institutions, and tech innovators. The initiative promotes collaboration to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, enhance cyber threat intelligence sharing, and bolster national defenses against advanced cyber threats.