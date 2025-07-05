Instagram Account Of Major Pakistani Cookie Brand Down

The Instagram account of Crumble Pakistan, a major local cookie brand known for its vibrant online personality, is currently down after a series of unexpected copyright complaints. The Crumble Pakistan Instagram takedown has disrupted the brand’s key digital channel, causing confusion among customers and highlighting how fragile social media presence can be when automated systems are triggered.

According to a statement shared by Crumble’s management, their official Instagram page, @crumblepakistan, was removed on July 2 following three copyright reports filed through unfamiliar iCloud email addresses. The flagged content included short, trend-style reels that the brand says were entirely original. Crumble clarified these posts were not reuploads, ads, or directly commercial pieces, and noted that the account had no prior history of violations. They submitted an appeal as soon as they became aware of the issue.

Crumble emphasized that over the past three years, they had created more than 1,300 original pieces of content that brought together humor, culture, and what they described as a uniquely local voice, making their brand feel personal and deeply rooted in Pakistan’s community.

Since the Crumble Pakistan Instagram takedown, fake profiles and misleading updates have started to appear, adding to the confusion. The company is working to recover the original account and reassured customers that while their page is offline, their team, values, and goals remain unchanged. They urged supporters to help spread the word that Crumble has not disappeared.

Separately, Agha Usman (one of Crumble’s founders in Pakistan), posting on LinkedIn, explained that Crumble had already submitted their case through Meta’s official support channels. While there was no confirmed evidence of deliberate targeting, Usman did point out concerning patterns: three copyright reports arriving close together from similar iCloud email addresses, followed by phishing attempts and odd account activity. He noted that resolution through these platforms can often be slow without direct escalation, and asked for help from anyone connected to Meta or related networks to ensure the issue gets reviewed quickly.

The situation underscores the challenges local businesses face in maintaining control over their digital platforms, especially when automated copyright systems can lead to sudden and significant disruptions.