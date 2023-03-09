Instagram Up And Running Again After a Brief Global Outage

Instagram is now back up for most users around the world after a very brief outage that affected almost all the users, the photo-sharing platform said on Thursday, adding that an hours-long technical issue has been resolved.

“Earlier tonight, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible,” Instagram said in a tweet.

Downdetector, the most popular site for detecting outages and server downs, reported more than 53,000 incidents of users being unable to access Instagram at the peak of the outage. The website collates status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

As Instagram was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 1,000 in the United States. Reports of issues came down to less than 100 reports in the UK, India, Japan, and Australia, the outage-tracking website showed.

More than 27,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Read More: