Is Pakistan Considering Putting An Age Limit To Social Media Access

Caretaker Federal IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif announced that the Ministry of IT and Telecom has proposed a minimum age limit policy for social media use across Pakistan. This initiative aims to regulate online content while shielding underage users from harmful digital exposure.

Sources reveal that the proposed policy is currently under review by the Prime Minister’s Office and could soon be tabled in Parliament. If enacted, the policy would force platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and others to implement stringent age limit systems, possibly integrating CNIC numbers or digital ID checks.

This policy push comes in response to growing concerns about mental health risks, screen addiction, and online exploitation affecting Pakistani youth. Multiple studies link unregulated social media access to depression, anxiety, and cyberbullying, especially among teens and pre-teens.

Many parents and digital rights advocates have welcomed the move, stressing the need for better safety measures. They’ve called on the government to follow through with strict enforcement mechanisms to make the policy effective.

However, critics have raised concerns that such age limit may become a tool for online censorship or overreach in content moderation. Countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have already introduced similar age-related regulations. The European Union’s Digital Services Act also mandates tech firms to verify user ages and protect minors from harmful content.