By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Local Holiday Announced For This Date

The District Magistrate of Islamabad Capital Territory has issued a notification declaring a local holiday in the revenue limits of Islamabad. This Islamabad local holiday will take place on August 13, 2025. The announcement was made on August 12, 2025, and exempts offices providing essential services from the closure.

Essential services that will remain operational include the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Islamabad Police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and all hospitals.

Islamabad Local Holiday Notification

The holiday applies to most government offices and institutions within Islamabad’s revenue limits, but essential departments will continue to function to ensure public safety and necessary utilities are maintained without interruption.

The local holiday is expected to give residents time for relaxation and preparation as Pakistan’s Independence Day approaches on August 14.

