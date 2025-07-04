For the first time, Islamabad has introduced a mobile control room under its expanded security strategy for Muharram. This step is part of the broader Islamabad Muharram security plan designed to ensure comprehensive protection for processions and gatherings throughout the month.

The mobile facility, launched on the special directive of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, is equipped to operate without mobile signals. It will help coordinate surveillance efforts using drones and other modern technologies.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, accompanied by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, visited the central Imambargah Asna Ashari located in the G-6 sector to examine how the security plan is being implemented. During their visit, both officials inspected the main hall and reviewed the setup of Islamabad Police’s newly introduced mobile control room.

Security Measures, Personnel Deployment, and Cyber Monitoring Briefed

Speaking to the media, Talal Chaudhry shared that a total of 1,762 personnel have been deployed across Islamabad for security duties. This includes 350 traffic officers stationed at four main entry points to manage the flow of visitors. He assured that foolproof arrangements have been put in place for the safety of mourners attending Muharram processions and Majalis. Additionally, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has been tasked to actively monitor social media platforms for any hate speech or provocative content that could disrupt peace.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, provided a detailed briefing on the overall Islamabad Muharram security plan, which outlines sector-wise deployments and close coordination between multiple departments. The plan includes continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras along procession routes to ensure timely responses.

According to the strategy, mourners will travel from Rawalpindi to Islamabad on the 9th of Muharram and return on the 10th. The integrated security system covers Majalis venues and processions, with volunteers supporting law enforcement personnel to maintain order. The inspection was also attended by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner, senior police officials including DIGs, Chief Traffic Officer, and SPs.