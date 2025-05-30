Islamabad on High Alert: Dengue Prevention Efforts Intensify After Early Outbreak

The capital city administration has intensified dengue prevention in Islamabad as the city reports its first four cases of the season, aiming to stop a potential outbreak.







In response to the emergence of early cases, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has scaled up dengue prevention in Islamabad, aiming to curb the spread of the virus before it escalates. So far, only four cases have been reported, prompting swift and proactive measures to contain the situation.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, chaired a key meeting with health officials to evaluate the current dengue status. The meeting also included comparative case studies from other urban centers like Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi to learn from their ongoing prevention strategies.

Officials updated the meeting on field operations led by Assistant Commissioners, particularly in areas where mosquito larvae have been found. These efforts involve inspecting residential areas, businesses, and open spaces — all of which are prime breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes.







Islamabad Admin Seeks Public Support against Dengue

DC Memon called on the public to fully support the anti-dengue drive and strictly adhere to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Key preventive actions include covering water storage containers, clearing drains and rooftops, and eliminating any standing water near homes or offices.

To ensure compliance, he instructed Assistant Commissioners to take firm action against individuals or institutions violating the dengue prevention guidelines. He stressed that early enforcement is vital for controlling the disease.

Public awareness is a core component of the dengue prevention in Islamabad strategy. Authorities have launched extensive outreach initiatives, including door-to-door campaigns, announcements via loudspeakers, and inspections in high-risk zones. Health workers and volunteers are playing an active role in educating residents on how to protect themselves from mosquito bites and reduce breeding sources.

Surveillance teams are actively monitoring vulnerable sectors of the city. Fumigation and sanitation operations are being carried out in line with larva detection data. The administration plans to conduct weekly evaluations to measure campaign effectiveness and make timely improvements.

In addition, coordination with local health departments is underway to ensure swift management of any newly reported dengue cases. With a spike in cases seen in other cities, Islamabad’s authorities are focusing on early detection, strict SOP enforcement, and community involvement as the pillars of their prevention strategy.

Residents have been encouraged to report mosquito breeding sites to the relevant authorities to support the campaign.