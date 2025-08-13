Islamabad Parks Closure A Day Before Independence Day Sparks Resident Fury

Islamabad residents woke up on Wednesday expecting to enjoy their extra holiday. But instead found the city’s most beloved parks and attractions sealed shut. Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, Pakistan Monument, Shakarparian, and popular hiking trails were all closed by district administration orders, despite the government declaring a local holiday for August 13 ahead of Independence Day.

The closures, issued mere hours after the holiday notification, caught residents off guard and ignited a wave of frustration. Families planning a day out were forced to rearrange, while others questioned the logic behind locking down public green spaces when people are granted time off. Islamabad locals voiced their fury online, calling the decision “absurd” and “tone deaf.”

Authorities, including Islamabad Police, District Magistrate’s Office, CDA, and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, were tasked with enforcing the park closures to manage crowds and prepare for security arrangements surrounding the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. Yet residents say there must have been a smarter way to balance safety with public access.

With the national holiday now extending into Independence Day on August 14, Islamabad’s mood is split between patriotic pride and public disappointment.