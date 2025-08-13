By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Parks Closure A Day Before Independence Day Sparks Resident Fury

Islamabad residents woke up on Wednesday expecting to enjoy their extra holiday. But instead found the city’s most beloved parks and attractions sealed shut. Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, Pakistan Monument, Shakarparian, and popular hiking trails were all closed by district administration orders, despite the government declaring a local holiday for August 13 ahead of Independence Day.

 

 

The closures, issued mere hours after the holiday notification, caught residents off guard and ignited a wave of frustration. Families planning a day out were forced to rearrange, while others questioned the logic behind locking down public green spaces when people are granted time off. Islamabad locals voiced their fury online, calling the decision “absurd” and “tone deaf.”

Authorities, including Islamabad Police, District Magistrate’s Office, CDA, and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, were tasked with enforcing the park closures to manage crowds and prepare for security arrangements surrounding the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. Yet residents say there must have been a smarter way to balance safety with public access.

With the national holiday now extending into Independence Day on August 14, Islamabad’s mood is split between patriotic pride and public disappointment.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Brave Browser Grows On Users By Replacing Googles Ai Overviews
Brave Browser Grows on Users by Replacing Google’s AI Overviews
Indrive App
Gang Busted in Lahore for Using Fake inDrive App to Rob Passengers
ChatGPT
OpenAI Restores ChatGPT’s Model Picker with New Changes
Pixel 10 Pro
Google Reveals Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design in Official Video Teaser
Electric Busses
CM Punjab to Roll Out 100 New Electric Buses Across Seven Punjab Districts
Honor Magic V Flip2 Launch Date And Full Design Details Announced
Honor Magic V Flip2 Launch Date and Full Design Details Announced
Auto Sales Plunge 49 After Pre Budget Rush In June
Auto Sales Plunge 49% After Pre-Budget Rush in June
Sbp Drops Lien Policy On Delayed Export Payments To Boost Exporters
SBP Drops Lien Policy on Delayed Export Payments to Boost Exporters
Fbr Faces Pressure To Fix Income Tax Return System Ahead Of 2025 Filing Deadline
FBR Faces Pressure to Fix Income Tax Return System Ahead of 2025 Filing Deadline
Why Ethereum Might Be The Digital Gold Which Outshines Bitcoin
Why Ethereum Might Be the “Digital Gold” Which Outshines Bitcoin
Fortnite Quietly Tones Down Season 4 Weapons And Medallions
Fortnite Quietly Tones Down Season 4 Weapons and Medallions
Pakistan
Pakistan to Build Rs. 2.52 Billion Gaming and Animation Excellence Centre
Pakistan Cybersecurity
Pakistan Cybersecurity on High Alert as Hackers Ramp Up Attacks