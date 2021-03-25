News, Online Earning

Japan to provide job opportunities to Pakistani freelancers trained under the E-Rozgaar Program

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 35 sec read>

e-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) would be working with the Japanese government’s Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to create global work opportunities for e-Rozgaar trained freelancers hailing from Punjab. In this regard, two focus group discussion sessions were organized for the representatives of JICA to acquaint them with the concept and functionality of e-Rozgaar and its trained freelancers.

The online sessions with JICA focused on general and technical know-how and familiarized them with Punjab Government’s vision to empower the youth financially and socially. JICA team was also briefed on the skill levels of Pakistani freelancers as well as the issues they face in terms of acquiring lucrative job opportunities. JICA senior representative Hirotaka Izumi briefed the participants about its mission for ICT development in developing nations like Pakistan. He also appreciated the role of Punjab Information Technology Board in human development in ICT industry of Pakistan through e-Rozgaar Training Program.

e-rozgaar pakistan freelancers PITB Punjab
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Scientists use microscopic robots to carry drugs to the brain for the treatment of tumors

in News, Technology
Mar 25, 2021  ·   1 min read

IMF approves $500 million tranche for Pakistan after noting “satisfactory progress”

in News
Mar 25, 2021  ·   1 min read

PITB says E-Rozgar training program’s graduates earned Rs. 2.4 billion while announcing new admissions

in News, Online Earning
Mar 25, 2021  ·   59 sec read