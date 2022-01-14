JazzCash enables digital payments for NADRA services

JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech, has collaborated with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to facilitate service fee payments through the JazzCash mobile application. The launch of this initiative took place at NADRA headquarters in the presence of Muhammad Tariq Malik, Chairman, NADRA, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz and Murtaza Ali, Interim CEO, JazzCash.

Citizens can now digitally pay the fee for ID card processing or other identity documents through their JazzCash app in real-time. This partnership has been formulated to facilitate citizens with convenience and payment security, and is a major step towards a digital and documented economy, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the State Bank.

Tariq Malik, Chairman, NADRA said,

“Digital payment platform provides easy payment options to a huge number of potential customers. NADRA centers across the country have around 100,000 customers every day. Digitalizing payment systems aims at bringing a huge customer base on the digital net by offering them an easy and secure mode of payment while pivoting towards a Digital Pakistan. While we tread aggressively on the path to achieve goals of smart governance and improved service delivery, providing convenience to the common man and society at large has been the singular motive behind NADRA’s digital intervention under my leadership.” “By enabling digital payments for NADRA services, we are offering fellow citizens security and convenience. This strategic alliance is another crucial step in creating a cashless economy, laying the foundation for a digital Pakistan,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz. “JazzCash and NADRA have a longstanding relationship and today’s announcement is another step towards digitalising essential public services. As the largest digital mobile wallet, we consider it our national duty to assist the government in shifting to a cashless economy, making such strategic alliances crucial. This partnership will facilitate our fellow citizens by enabling digital payments against NADRA services, making transactions more secure and convenient,” said Murtaza Ali, Interim CEO, JazzCash.

This is an extension of the longstanding partnership between the two organizations. Earlier, JazzCash partnered with NADRA for vaccination certificate fees, completing millions of transactions.

To get started, customers can dial *786#, download the JazzCash App or visit their nearest retail JazzCash agent.