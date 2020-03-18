JS Bank becomes first Bank in Pakistan to implement zero transactional charges on Internet, Mobile and ATM banking. Fight Corona, Bank from Home.

To protect internal and external stakeholders, JS Bank has implemented a business continuity plan to fight the spread of the Corona Virus.

The Bank has implemented across the board communication of precautionary measures, distributed masks and sanitizers at locations nationwide, disinfected operating locations and implemented thermal screenings for employees, customers, and other visitors. In addition, paramedic teams have been deployed nationwide. The Bank has also moved to the skeleton working model with team strengths working on a 50% rotating model. Digital solutions are also being explored to allow a fully work from home model.

While ensuring continuity of the provision of full-fledged services to customers, the Bank has reduced the number of operational branches in overlap areas to reduce the chances of transmission of Corona Virus.

In an unprecedented move, JS Bank became the first bank in Pakistan to waive all transactional fees on ATM, Internet & Mobile Banking till 30th April 2020. Customers can now bank when and where they want as per their convenience without having to move around or visit crowded spaces.

Committed towards its role as a catalyst towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the Bank hopes to continue this journey of impact by providing innovative conventional and digital banking solutions and resilience.

