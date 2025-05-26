Karachi Board Postpones May 28 Exams, New dates Announced

KARACHI: In observance of the public holiday declared by the Sindh government for Youm-e-Takbeer, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the postponement of all intermediate exams scheduled for May 28, 2025.







According to a BIEK spokesperson, the affected exams will now take place on Friday, May 30, 2025, with no changes to examination centers or time slots.

“The exams will be conducted at the same centers and times mentioned earlier,” the official confirmed.

Detailed Rescheduling

Morning Shift:

Botany Paper-I

Groups: Science (Pre-Medical and General)

Science (Pre-Medical and General) Original Date & Time: May 28, 9 AM – 11 AM

May 28, 9 AM – 11 AM New Date & Time: May 30, 9 AM – 11 AM

Evening Shift:

English Normal Paper-I & English Advanced Paper-I

Original Time: 2 PM – 5 PM

2 PM – 5 PM Revised Time: 3 PM – 6 PM on May 30

Important Instructions for Students