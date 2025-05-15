Bise Lahore Reschedules Matric And Intermediate Exams For May June 2025

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced a revised exam schedule for Matric and Intermediate students. The change comes after exams were postponed earlier this month due to rising regional tensions between Pakistan and India.

Revised Dates for Matric and Intermediate Exams

As per the updated notification from the Controller of Examinations, several practical and theory exams for both Matric and Intermediate levels have been rescheduled.

The Matric practical exams originally planned for May 7—including Biology, Computer Science, and Food & Nutrition—will now be conducted on May 17.

Practical exams scheduled for May 9, covering Biology, Computer Science, and Arts & Model Drawing, will now be held on May 24.

The Intermediate Tarjuma-Tul-Quran-Ul-Majeed (Compulsory) paper, previously set for May 9, has been moved to May 31.

Additionally, the May 7 Islamiyat Studies and Principle of Accounting papers will now take place on June 16.

BISE Lahore has clarified that no new roll number slips will be issued for these revised exams. Students must use their existing slips and appear at the same examination centers assigned earlier.

The board urged all candidates to strictly follow the revised Matric and Intermediate exam schedule and avoid missing their rescheduled dates.

With academic calendars already under pressure, BISE Lahore’s updated Matric and Intermediate exam schedule aims to minimize further disruption. Students are advised to stay alert to official updates and prepare accordingly.