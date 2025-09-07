Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has announced that NADRA centres in Karachi will soon feature counters at all union councils to improve public access to registration services.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the newly upgraded NADRA registration centre at Babar Market in Landhi. Mayor Wahab also revealed that a feasibility study will begin immediately for the establishment of a new NADRA centre at Kakri Ground in Lyari. Additionally, mega centres are under construction in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulberg and Surjani Town to serve larger populations.

The upgraded Landhi facility now operates with seven single-window counters, up from four, to accelerate processing. The centre has been expanded to handle 120 people and is equipped with separate toilets for men and women, wheelchair access and drinking water facilities, ensuring greater convenience for citizens.

NADRA Director General for Sindh, Amir Ali Khan, said that five centres in Karachi have already been refurbished, with plans to upgrade a total of 21 across the city. He acknowledged initial user challenges with the new mobile app but stressed that once fully functional, it would deliver long-term service improvements.

With the addition of union council counters, upgraded facilities and upcoming mega centres, NADRA centres in Karachi are set to provide faster and more accessible services for citizens.