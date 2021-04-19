Khyber Pakhtunkhwa introduces “Mustahiq” app to facilitate Zakat distribution

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched Mustahiq app which will allow users to explore information on various Zakat schemes and programmes in local languages, and provide access to focal personnel in charge of zakat programs at hospitals and district level.

The mobile app launched by the Minister for Zakat and Ushr in KP, Mr Anwar Zeb will also help make Zakat and Social Welfare Department’s processes seamless and paperless.

Mustahiq was developed under the 6th Cycle of the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Programme, which is a three-way partnership between KPITB, Code for Pakistan, and The World Bank Group.

A Fellow from the 6th cycle, Touseef Ahmad, worked on creating the app during the six month Fellowship Programme.

A launch ceremony was convened by Zakat and Social Welfare Department in this regard, which was attended by Minister for Zakat & Ushr KP, Secretary Zakat & Social Welfare Department and Code For Pakistan representatives.

The Department of Zakat and Ushr in the KP province is in charge of looking after various marginalized segments of the population such as the poor, destitute women, persons with disabilities, orphans, victims of violence and drug addicts through established institutions and autonomous bodies across the province.

However, the awareness of schemes offered by the Zakat and Ushr Ministry weren’t readily available or accessible to target beneficiaries or the general public. Hence the mobile app was launched which will help people access this information easily on their mobile phones.