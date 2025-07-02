Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has officially revised the prices of multiple Kia vehicles, with increases reaching up to Rs. 700,000.

The new pricing structure came into effect on July 1, 2025, and will apply to all customer orders invoiced on or after this date.

Reasons Behind the Price Hike

According to LMC, the upward revision is driven by several economic pressures. These include the “newly introduced NEV Levy” in the federal budget, the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, and a surge in international freight charges. Despite the company’s internal efforts to absorb these shocks, LMC emphasized that such changes were ultimately “unavoidable.”

Updated Prices for Popular Kia Models

Here’s a breakdown of the revised ex-factory prices:

Picanto AT: Increased from Rs. 3,940,000 to Rs. 4,090,000 (↑ Rs. 150,000)

Stonic EX+: Increased from Rs. 5,500,000 to Rs. 5,999,000 (↑ Rs. 499,000)

Stonic EX: Increased from Rs. 4,767,000 to Rs. 4,862,000 (↑ Rs. 95,000)

Sportage Variants

Sportage L Alpha: Rs. 8,499,000 → Rs. 8,899,000 (↑ Rs. 400,000)

Sportage L FWD: Rs. 9,999,000 → Rs. 10,499,000 (↑ Rs. 500,000)

Sportage L HEV: Rs. 10,999,000 → Rs. 11,599,000 (↑ Rs. 600,000)

Sorento Variants

Sorento 3.5L V6 & EMI: Rs. 13,499,000 / Rs. 13,999,000 → Rs. 13,899,000 / Rs. 14,399,000 (↑ Rs. 400,000)

Sorento HEV FWD & EMI: Rs. 14,699,000 / Rs. 15,199,000 → Rs. 15,299,000 / Rs. 15,799,000 (↑ Rs. 600,000)

Sorento HEV AWD & EMI: Rs. 15,999,000 / Rs. 16,499,000 → Rs. 16,699,000 / Rs. 17,199,000 (↑ Rs. 700,000)

Carnival

Carnival: Price increased from Rs. 17,500,000 to Rs. 18,200,000 (↑ Rs. 700,000)

No Change for Electric Models

Prices for EV5 Air, EV5 Earth, and EV9 models remain unchanged.

LMC also noted that additional government duties, currency fluctuations, and other levies could further influence the final delivery price.