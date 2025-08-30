By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 19 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Kia Sportage L Hev Booking In Pakistan Temporarily Suspended Heres Why

Faysal Bank has partnered with Lucky Motor Corporation to introduce an exclusive financing offer for the Kia Sportage LHEV 2025, available through the Digimall platform. Under this plan, customers can book the vehicle online and pay in easy monthly installments starting from Rs. 106,860, making the hybrid SUV more affordable for buyers across Pakistan.

The Kia Sportage LHEV 2025 comes with advanced features, better fuel efficiency, and enhanced safety compared to conventional SUVs. Customers will also benefit from priority delivery if they qualify for this program.

Financing and Specifications

Feature Details
Model Kia Sportage LHEV 2025
Ex-Factory Price Rs. 8,899,000
Monthly Installment From Rs. 106,860
Financing Limit Up to Rs. 3 million
Tenure Up to 3 years
Platform Faysal Bank Digimall
Delivery Priority for qualified customers

With hybrid efficiency, modern technology, and strong after-sales support, the Kia Sportage LHEV 2025 positions itself as one of the most attractive SUVs in the Pakistani market.

