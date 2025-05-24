Kia Sportage L HEV Booking in Pakistan Temporarily Suspended — Here’s Why

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has announced a temporary suspension of Kia Sportage L HEV booking in Pakistan due to high global demand and uncertainties in the shipment schedule of CKD kits.







The company emphasized its commitment to transparent communication and reassured customers that all bookings made so far for the Sportage L HEV will be fulfilled according to the delivery timelines stated in the Provisional Booking Order (PBO).

According to LMC, the Kia Sportage L HEV booking in Pakistan has been paused only until there is clearer visibility regarding the arrival of CKD kits. Once the shipment schedule stabilizes, the company will resume new bookings.







Meanwhile, LMC confirmed that bookings and deliveries of other Sportage models—specifically the 2.0L Alpha and 2.0L FWD variants—remain unaffected, as the company has already secured the necessary kits for these versions.

Customers are encouraged to stay updated through official Kia channels. The company concluded its announcement by thanking buyers for their continued trust and reaffirming its commitment to timely delivery and service excellence.