Kia Motors Pakistan has officially relaunched the Kia Stonic EX in the local market, positioning it once again as a compact SUV designed for urban environments. The Stonic EX, which had been previously discontinued, makes its return without significant design or performance alterations.







The relaunched Kia Stonic EX is priced at Rs. 4,767,000. This pricing places it competitively within the subcompact crossover segment in Pakistan. It was initially introduced in Pakistan in November 2021, and its pricing has seen fluctuations. At one point, the Stonic EX+ variant reached a price of Rs. 6,280,000. However, Kia implemented a significant price cut of Rs. 1.513 million in late April, bringing the Stonic EX+ down to Rs. 4,767,000, which is the current price for the relaunched EX variant. This drastic price reduction was a strategic move to boost sales and address the “sluggish demand” the vehicle was facing.

While Kia, not being a member of the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA), does not release official sales figures, reports suggest that the Stonic has seen a positive response following its price adjustment. Conservative estimates, even confirmed by Kia’s management, claim over 700 units were sold in just three days after the price cut. This indicates a strong market demand at the revised price point. Previously, in its initial months (November 2021 to February 2022), it was reported that over 1,300 units were sold, averaging around 330 sales per month.

The Kia Stonic EX is equipped with a 1.4L DOHC MPI petrol engine, generating 100 horsepower at 6000 RPM and 133 Nm of torque at 4000 RPM. It comes paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, offering a smooth driving experience.







A crucial aspect for Pakistani buyers, the Stonic EX boasts a fuel average of approximately 12-16 km/L, depending on driving conditions, making it a relatively fuel-efficient option in its category. The Kia Stonic competes in the subcompact crossover SUV segment against vehicles like the MG ZS, Peugeot 2008, and even popular sedans such as the Honda City and Toyota Yaris, especially after recent price realignments.