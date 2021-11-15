KPK govt has trained 100,000 youth in the IT sector: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar recently talked about the progress the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made in the IT sector. He announced on Sunday that the KPK government has provided 100,000 youthful members of the provincial population with important IT skills that would help boost the industry.

As reported by Global Village Space, the Minister made this statement while talking to media personnel during the concluding session of the two-day Digital Youth Summit in Peshawar.

The summit was a tech-focused conference comprising of workshops, panel discussions and stalls to connect business leaders with entrepreneurs.

Accompanied by KP Minister for Science and IT Atif Khan, Asad Umar said that over the course of the last two years, IT sector exports had been boosted significantly due to the investor-friendly policies introduced by the government.

“Pakistan is the 5th largest community in the world in the individual youth community, which is a clear indication of progress of Pakistan in the IT sector,” Umar observed.

He added that the trust of foreign investors in the local IT ecosystem had further increased over the past few months.

“There are many opportunities for national and international investors in the IT sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is very encouraging,” the Minister said.

While appreciating the work done by the KPK government, he said that there was some impressive work being carried out on connectivity and digital technology training.

He went on to state that the youth of the province is incredibly talented and if equipped with the right digital skills, they would be able to find employment opportunities aplenty.

The Minister touched upon the importance of events like the Digital Youth Statement, expressing his belief that they will be conducive to innovative ideas in the modern world.

“Certainly, the development of the IT sector will boost the digital economy of the province and events like the Digital Youth Summit are of utmost importance for innovative ideas in the digital world,” he said.