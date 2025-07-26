By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 8 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Lahore Board

The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has revealed the schedule for the second annual matric exams. The exams will begin on September 10, 2025. Along with this, the board has also issued a detailed fee submission timeline for students.

Official Notification Breakdown:

  1. Single Fee Submission
    Students can submit their admission forms with a single exam fee until August 7. It’s best to apply early.

  2. Double Fee Window
    From August 8 to 11, students must pay double the regular exam fee for submission.

  3. Triple Fee Deadline
    Those applying between August 12 and 15 will be charged triple the standard exam fee.

All exam admissions must be submitted online through the official portal.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Colleges In Sindh

Schools and Colleges in Sindh to Operate on New Timings

Whatsapp

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out These 5 Game-Changing AI Features

Bise Abbottabad

BISE Abbottabad Class 9th Result 2025 Declared!

Tech Companies Flaunt Ai Innovations Despite U S China Chip Disputes

Tech Companies Flaunt AI Innovations Despite U.S.-China Chip Disputes

Bise Abbottabad

BISE Abbottabad Announces Matric Part 1 Position Holders

Samsung

Samsung to Expand Phone AI Capabilities Beyond Gemini

Infinix Hot 60

Infinix Hot 60 Series Goes Global – Full Specs Inside

Riddara Rd6

Riddara RD6 Electric Truck Price Officially Revealed

Oppo A6 Series

Oppo A6 Series Promises Exciting Surprises Ahead of Launch

Hackers Exploit Youtube Discord To Deploy Info Stealing Malware

Hackers Exploit YouTube, Discord to Deploy Info-Stealing Malware

You Wont Believe Fortnites Unexpected Leonardo Dicaprio Movie Collab

You Won’t Believe Fortnite’s Surprising Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Collab!

Govt Completes Cybersecurity Audit Of 15 Federal Ministries In Pakistan

Govt. Completes Cybersecurity Audit of 15 Federal Ministries in Pakistan

Sbp Unveils New Framework To Ease Bank Account Opening

SBP Unveils New Framework to Ease Bank Account Opening