The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has revealed the schedule for the second annual matric exams. The exams will begin on September 10, 2025. Along with this, the board has also issued a detailed fee submission timeline for students.

Official Notification Breakdown:

Single Fee Submission

Students can submit their admission forms with a single exam fee until August 7. It’s best to apply early. Double Fee Window

From August 8 to 11, students must pay double the regular exam fee for submission. Triple Fee Deadline

Those applying between August 12 and 15 will be charged triple the standard exam fee.

All exam admissions must be submitted online through the official portal.