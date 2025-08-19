The Punjab government has confirmed that the much-awaited Lahore electric tram will launch within six months, providing modern transport from Thokar to Harbanspura.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar announced that successful trials have cleared the way for the Lahore electric tram, which will officially begin operations in February 2026. Designed to modernize public travel, the new tram system will have a seating capacity of 270 passengers.

According to the provincial minister, the project carries an estimated cost of $30 million. Teams from Punjab, including representatives from NESPAK and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA), visited China to finalize arrangements for the initiative.

Bilal Akbar also revealed that metro train systems are being planned for Faisalabad and Gujranwala. The Faisalabad Metro is projected to serve nearly 300,000 passengers daily, while the Gujranwala Metro will provide transport for about 140,000 commuters.

Estimates place the Faisalabad Metro project cost at $110 million, while the Gujranwala Metro will require around $50 million. Officials said these projects represent a broader push by the Punjab government to expand modern public transport across the province’s major cities.