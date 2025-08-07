By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans First Electric Tram In Lahore Completes Test Run

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday supervised the trial run of the Lahore electric tram, officially known as the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SART) system, marking a major milestone for Pakistan’s public transport.

The test run was conducted from Ali Town to Muslim Town, where the CM inspected the onboard facilities and observed the tram’s performance in real-time city traffic. Crowds gathered along Raiwind and Canal Roads, welcoming the country’s first urban electric train with visible enthusiasm.

During the visit, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan briefed Maryam Nawaz on the technical features of the eco-friendly tram, manufactured by China’s Norinco International.

Designed specifically for urban commuting, the fully electric tram consists of three air-conditioned coaches with a combined capacity of 320 passengers. It can travel up to 40 kilometres on a single charge, with plans to add a fourth coach in future versions.

Already in use across Turkey, China, and the UAE, the Lahore electric tram aims to reduce both urban congestion and air pollution as part of Punjab’s clean and modern transport vision.

“This project is not just about transportation; it’s a symbol of progress,” said Maryam Nawaz. “The SART system will add beauty and efficiency to Lahore, and similar projects are being planned for Gujranwala and Faisalabad.”

In another major announcement, the chief minister shared that 1,100 electric buses will soon be deployed across Punjab. These buses, offering a fare of Rs20, are intended to make eco-friendly transit options widely accessible across cities and towns alike.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

