By Sabica Tahira
Amazon Now Delivers With Drones In These Areas

Lahore, known for its bustling streets, faces severe traffic congestion that affects daily commuters. To address this issue, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority has announced the use of drone technology for real-time traffic management. This move is part of an ongoing effort to incorporate innovative solutions for urban issues.

Starting in late September 2025, ten drones will be deployed across Lahore to monitor high-traffic areas. These drones will be equipped with cameras to stream live footage directly to traffic wardens’ LTE handsets, enabling quick responses to clear traffic jams.

The use of drones aims to improve monitoring of the city’s busiest roads and alleviate congestion more effectively. Over time, the number of drones will increase to cover more areas, further enhancing traffic flow and reducing delays for commuters.





