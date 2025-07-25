By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Lava Blaze Dragon

Lava has expanded its Blaze series lineup with a new budget 5G smartphone, the Lava Blaze Dragon. The Blaze Dragon is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, designed for budget users and youth audiences. It includes 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring smooth performance and faster app loading.

Running Android 15 out of the box, the phone promises one OS upgrade and two years of security updates. Lava also confirmed the device ships with zero bloatware, which makes the user experience clean and fast. On the front, the device features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 450 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging via a USB-C port. For selfies, it offers an 8MP front camera, while the back sports a 50MP main shooter with a possible depth sensor.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Blaze Dragon is available in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist color options.

