Lawmakers Decry Balochistan Internet Blackout During Tense Na Panel Session

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers voiced strong criticism over the prolonged internet blackout in Balochistan during a tense session of the National Assembly’s IT committee, condemning the disruption as a breach of digital rights and regional equity.







The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Amin-ul-Haque, held a heated discussion on the ongoing Balochistan internet blackout. Joint Secretary Interior disclosed that a letter had been written to security institutions on March 22 concerning Panjgur’s internet services, citing national security concerns for the restrictions.

MNA Paulin Baloch criticized the prolonged outage, stating that residents have lacked reliable internet for over four years. “We have to travel 10 kilometers just to access internet services. If we still don’t have access after years, is it even our right anymore?” she questioned, calling the blackout a denial of basic digital rights.

She further condemned the policy as collective punishment. “If internet service is deemed a risk, at least provide PTCL connectivity,” she demanded. Amin-ul-Haque supported the demand for service restoration, stressing the need to improve PTCL infrastructure and continue 2G service availability in Balochistan.







MNA Zulfiqar Bhatti suggested arranging a dedicated session between Paulin Baloch, the Interior Secretary, and security officials to resolve the issue. The Joint Secretary Interior recommended holding an in-camera meeting to discuss sensitive details regarding the Balochistan internet blackout.

Digital Rights, Education Impact, and Transparency

Lawmakers underscored the blackout’s damaging effect on education, public access to services, and regional development. MNA Adil Bazai opposed the shutdowns, noting that online classes are disrupted and educational continuity is compromised. “Blocking access is not a solution when digital learning is essential,” he stressed.

IT Secretary reported that optic fiber had reached Panjgur University, but broader implementation remains incomplete. Amin-ul-Haque also highlighted concerns about terrorism allegedly fueled by Indian funding but reiterated that internet shutdowns harm civilians rather than address root issues.

In terms of data security, DG Telecom introduced the “BEEP” application for secure government communication, encouraging agencies to adopt the tool to protect sensitive national data.

Committee members expressed outrage over the repeated absence of PTCL’s CEO. Amin-ul-Haque criticized the non-attendance as disrespectful to parliamentary oversight. The committee demanded his immediate presence and questioned whether dual nationality was preventing his compliance.

The session concluded with a collective demand for fair digital access and a national policy shift to prevent discrimination against Balochistan and other underserved regions. Lawmakers emphasized that securing digital rights, especially in remote areas, is essential for inclusive national progress.