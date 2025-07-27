Lhc Eyes Whatsapp For Faster Criminal Prosecutions

In a push to modernize the criminal justice system, Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has recommended using WhatsApp in criminal prosecutions to improve communication between police and prosecutors.

The proposal was part of a recent judgment in which the judge criticized current practices that often delay court proceedings due to inefficient handling of case records. He particularly noted that valuable judicial time is wasted when prosecutors receive case files at the last minute.

The issue came to light during a post-arrest bail hearing where a female deputy prosecutor general was seen collecting case details in court in a disorganized manner. Upon questioning, she revealed that she had only just received the records, prompting the judge to summon the prosecutor general of Punjab.

Justice Rafiq expressed concern over the outdated practice of physically transporting documents and suggested leveraging WhatsApp in criminal prosecutions as a digital solution. He directed the prosecutor general to implement a policy mandating police officers to share fact sheets and case progress reports electronically, preferably via WhatsApp, at least one day before a hearing.

Directives for Prosecutor General

To operationalize this shift, the court ordered the prosecutor general to create a mechanism for collecting WhatsApp numbers of police officers tasked with submitting case records. These numbers are to be shared with prosecutors to ensure real-time coordination and timely updates.

Justice Rafiq emphasized that this digital move would not only conserve judicial time but also enhance prosecutorial performance. He reminded the prosecution of their duty to act independently and in the public interest, as outlined in the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Act, 2006.

The judgment also called for disciplinary action against any officials who fail to follow the new communication guidelines.

By endorsing the use of WhatsApp in criminal prosecutions, the Lahore High Court has signaled a step toward digital efficiency in Pakistan’s legal system.