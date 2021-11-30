‘Maker Lab’ inaugurated at National Library of Pakistan to promote STEM

In a development that spells great news for the future of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in the country, the US Embassy in collaboration with the National Heritage and Cultural Division inaugurated a “Maker Lab” within the premises of the Lincoln Reading Lounge in the National Library of Pakistan.

The space will reportedly serve as a tech lab that will allow young local STEM enthusiasts and aspiring inventors the opportunity to hone their knowledge and skills. It will also enable educators to impart relevant education in a conducive environment.

Established by the US Embassy Public Affairs Minister Counsellor Ray Castillo and Joint Secretary Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon of the National Heritage and Cultural Division, the “Maker Lab” is one of several tech labs in 19 American Spaces in Pakistan.

American Spaces in Pakistan conduct and promote STEM programmes that focus on revolutionary technology like robotics, virtual reality, and 3D design and printing. With access to a platform that can promote knowledge of such technology, Pakistani innovators and inventors can learn new skills and figure out solutions to real-world problems.

According to Counsellor Castillo, the lab will not only enable the youth to sharpen their tech skills, but also strengthen their relationship with the United States.

“The Maker Lab at the Lincoln Reading Lounge will be a substantial resource for young leaders seeking to hone their tech skills while deepening their relationship with the United States,” he said.

The Maker Lab will be holding workshops on a whole host of topics, from 3D printers to basic robotics and coding. All of its activities and workshops are open to the public and free of cost.