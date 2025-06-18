By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Massive Discounts On Toyota Cars Beat The Budget Price Surge

Toyota Airport Motors is offering limited-time discounts on its full range of vehicles. Customers can now save up to Rs. 10 lac by purchasing any Toyota model before June 25, including the Altis 1.6 CVT and Cross Hybrid, both available at the Ghazi Road showroom.



This promotional offer comes ahead of the Federal Budget 2025–26, which proposes raising the General Sales Tax (GST) from 12% to 18% on small cars, including vehicles with engines under 850cc. The government claims the move will boost national revenue, but critics argue it unfairly burdens middle-income car buyers.

During a Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue meeting on June 17, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, lawmakers strongly opposed the proposed tax hike.

The committee has urged a more moderate increase to 14% or 15%, warning that a steep rise in GST would place added financial pressure on average consumers.



With potential price hikes looming, more buyers are turning to showrooms like Toyota Airport Motors to take advantage of current rates before the new budget comes into effect.

For inquiries, contact 042-38866276 or WhatsApp 0322-8493456.

