News, Technology

Massive Incentives Approved For Pakistan’s IT Sector, Says Amin Ul Haque

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 37 sec read>

In recent news, the government resolved multiple issues and approve massive incentives for the information technology and telecom sector. This includes a revision and expansion of the tax definition of the IT industry while ensuring coverage of all sub-sectors.

Upon the approval, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Amin Ul Haque, stated that the finance minister had approved a fund to provide IT companies cash rewards against the trade surplus of the respective exports of their products and services from Pakistan.

Moreover, he added that one percent of the IT industry’s annual export remittances would be allocated to the PSEB every year in order to carry out the development of numerous skills whilst ensuring the establishment of software technology parks across Pakistan.

In addition, the Minister of Finance has agreed to take certain steps to facilitate foreign-owned companies operating in Pakistan and creating further proposals for supporting such companies.

All in all, this will help the government attract the FDI towards Pakistan’s tech sector, enable more job opportunities and enhance the export income for the country.

IT sector Syed Amin Ul Haque
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Spotify celebrates Independence Day with Pak Sar Zameen

in News
Aug 11, 2021  ·  

Asus Enters The Pakistani Market Through A Local Partner Called Tech Sirat

in News, Technology
Aug 11, 2021  ·  

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Might Not Come With A Charger

in Mobile, News
Aug 11, 2021  ·  