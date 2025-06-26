Mdcat 2025 Likely On This Date As Students Intensify Preparation

Thousands of medical aspirants across the country are ramping up their preparation for MDCAT 2025, following media reports that the highly anticipated test may be held in the final days of September.







The MDCAT 2025 (Medical and Dental College Admission Test), conducted by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC), is a mandatory requirement for students seeking admission to public and private medical and dental colleges. The test covers Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English and is known for its highly competitive nature.

According to recent reports, MDCAT 2025 is likely to take place between September 21 and 30, although an official confirmation is still awaited. The expected timeline has led students nationwide to accelerate their studies, recognizing the test’s importance in securing merit-based admissions.

New MDCAT 2025 Rules Issued by PM&DC

Earlier this month, PM&DC released updated regulations for the exam. To be eligible for admission, candidates must score at least 65% in the FSC (Pre-Medical) examination. Additionally, students are only allowed to take the MDCAT in their province of domicile, with cross-provincial exam attempts no longer permitted.







For international candidates, Riyadh will serve as the sole test centre for the MDCAT 2025 abroad.

The council has confirmed that this year’s exam will be conducted under these new rules and urged students to stay updated through official channels. As speculation around the test date grows, candidates are advised to continue preparation based on the announced syllabus and recent policy updates.