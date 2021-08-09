Meet The World’s Smallest 4G Phone, The Mony Mint

Throughout the years, there have been smartphones of numerous kinds such as foldable phones, dual-screen phones, and more but recently a Chinese phone maker has developed the world’s smallest 4G smartphone which is sized smaller than the average credit card. This phone even beats the Palm Phone with its 3-inch screen and 4G connectivity.

This smartphone is said to be a great travel companion as it supports 4G networks from around the globe. Even if you don’t have SIM with you, you can still use all of its features through WiFi. It is said that this device is useful when moving between countries.

However, with all that compact design does come a small catch and that is the lack of proper ports as the phone only features the power button and the volume button. When it comes to specs it mainly rocks a 13 MP camera with a VGA camera on the front while being powered by a 1250mAh battery hence making the phone a good 3-day use without charging.

The Mony Mint will cost around $150 which will go on sale by November 2021. For more details, you can check the specifications below.

Specifications