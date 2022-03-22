Meezan Bank launches ‘Meezan Mobile Tap & Go’ – Mobile-based Contactless Payments for its Customers

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank, has recently introduced mobile-based contactless payment service for its customers through its Mobile Banking App. Based on the Near Field Communications (NFC) technology, the service, named – ‘Meezan Mobile Tap & Go’ enables customers to pay by simply tapping their NFC enabled Android smartphones at POS (Point of Sale) machines of merchant outlets with NFC capability.

Mobile based contactless payments are among the most secure modes of payments available today since they use the tokenization technology because of which the Card number is not revealed at the time of making the payment. Additionally, the payment requires the phone to be unlocked at the POS machine (card payment machine), which is just like entering the PIN when paying through a physical card.

In addition to being completely secure, Mobile based contactless payments are also the fastest payment method compared to any other payment method available today. Customers can create digital versions of their physical debit cards via the Meezan Mobile App and then tap the phone to make payments using the NFC feature of their smartphone, without the need to carry their physical card for payments